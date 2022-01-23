SIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SIX has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

