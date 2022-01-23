SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $121,168.71 and $22,040.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006186 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.