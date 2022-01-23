SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $121,168.71 and $22,040.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

