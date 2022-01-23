Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.22

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $115,428.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.