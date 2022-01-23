Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.