SmartCash Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $197,717.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

