SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

