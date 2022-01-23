Smartshare Market Capitalization Hits $274,921.59 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Smartshare has a total market cap of $274,921.59 and $6,447.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00092593 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

