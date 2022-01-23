SmileyCoin Trading Down 14.4% This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $238,594.65 and $45.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.