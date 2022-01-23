SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

SNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE SNC traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.07. The company had a trading volume of 665,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,640. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.42. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.11 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.91.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

