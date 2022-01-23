SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000889 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

