SOAR.FI (SOAR) Trading 30.3% Lower This Week

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, SOAR.FI has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. SOAR.FI has a market capitalization of $161,522.03 and $541.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOAR.FI coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006221 BTC.

SOAR.FI Profile

SOAR.FI is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,034,454 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SOAR.FI

