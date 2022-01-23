Solanium (SLIM) Price Hits $1.22

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $69.96 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

