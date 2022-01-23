Solrise Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $562,756.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $562,756.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

