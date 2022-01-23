SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Reaches $34.63 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $34.63 million and approximately $543,943.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018232 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

