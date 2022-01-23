Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SONX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

