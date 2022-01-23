SORA Validator Token Market Capitalization Reaches $142,578.45 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 18% lower against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $142,578.45 and approximately $18,358.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 406,169 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

The Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

