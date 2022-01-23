SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Down 31.8% This Week

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $247,244.13 and approximately $623.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

