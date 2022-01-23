Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

