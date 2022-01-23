Sovryn (SOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.88 Million

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00015247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sovryn has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $114.88 million and $452,274.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,379 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

