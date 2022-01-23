SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,252.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $421,226.70 and approximately $123,252.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

