SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $520,661.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00044434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006289 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,380,768,005 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

