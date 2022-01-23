Spartan Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $599,184.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and $599,184.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 99,511,446 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

