SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $171.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

