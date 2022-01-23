SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after buying an additional 885,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

