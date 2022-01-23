Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

