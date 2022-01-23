Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $11,089.62

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $11,089.62 and $8.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00305178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.