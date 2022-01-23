SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Tops $113,906.27

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $113,906.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,829.48 or 0.99991479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00273996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00358447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00157613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001542 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

