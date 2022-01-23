Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post $961.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $944.65 million and the highest is $972.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2,742.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

