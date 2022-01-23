Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.45 or 0.06965773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.89 or 1.00294723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

