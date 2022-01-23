Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004372 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008806 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

