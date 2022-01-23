Spores Network Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $170,546.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

