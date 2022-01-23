SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

SWTX opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

