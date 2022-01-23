Stacks (STX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Stacks has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $63.76 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00190022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00173992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,447,553 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

