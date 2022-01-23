Stafi Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $4.83 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00174927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00364074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

