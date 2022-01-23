STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

