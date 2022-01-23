Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $6.80 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,610 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

