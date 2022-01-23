Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 1,660 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 84,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,994,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

