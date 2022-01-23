Stealth (XST) Trading Down 41.6% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Stealth has a total market cap of $925,363.76 and $1,495.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016306 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008319 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

