Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

STLD opened at $52.45 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

