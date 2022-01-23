Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $393.98 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00173346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,291 coins and its circulating supply is 24,802,247,123 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.