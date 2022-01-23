Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $487,655.77 and approximately $2.81 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

