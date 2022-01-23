STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

