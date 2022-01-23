stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054699 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

