stETH Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

