Storj (STORJ) Price Down 38% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Storj has a total market cap of $366.71 million and approximately $31.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,601,749 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

