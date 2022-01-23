Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

