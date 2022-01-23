Stream Protocol Trading 12% Lower This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $13,324.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 242,631,865 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

