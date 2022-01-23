Strike Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Strike has a market cap of $85.16 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.52 or 0.00076606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,094,387 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

