StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $369,364.89 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $369,364.89 and $1,307.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,542,121,770 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

